U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment managers with the 86th Operations Support Squadron, 52nd OSS, 31st OSS and 100th OSS review instructions while decontaminating a member of the Republic of Korea Air Force at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. Aircrew Flight Equipment managers participated by simulating decontamination of aircrews from the U.S. Air Force and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:36 Location: KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech