NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron, and members of a French air force medical team respond to a scenario together during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The NATO Toxic Trip exercise is the largest NATO Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear exercise with 18 countries and approximately 500 players participating this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023