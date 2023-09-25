Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 6 of 11]

    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

    KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BELGIUM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to various bases across the U.S. and Europe work with an Italian air force explosive ordnance disposal team to respond to a scenario during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The exercise scenarios were based on simulated, multinational operations requiring the capabilities to operate in a contaminated and deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 8052726
    VIRIN: 230925-F-FN350-2077
    Resolution: 6837x4563
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    integration
    force integration
    NATO Exercise Toxic Trip
    Toxic Trip
    NATO Toxic Trip

