NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to various bases across the U.S. and Europe work with an Italian air force explosive ordnance disposal team to respond to a scenario during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The exercise scenarios were based on simulated, multinational operations requiring the capabilities to operate in a contaminated and deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
Location: KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE