U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to various bases across the U.S. and Europe work with an Italian air force explosive ordnance disposal team to respond to a scenario during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. The exercise scenarios were based on simulated, multinational operations requiring the capabilities to operate in a contaminated and deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8052726
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-FN350-2077
|Resolution:
|6837x4563
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT