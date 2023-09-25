U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to various bases across the U.S. and Europe work with an Italian air force explosive ordnance disposal team to respond to a scenario during NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23 at Koksijde Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2023. Approximately 500 players and 18 countries participated in this year’s NATO Toxic Trip exercise, the largest Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear exercise in NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:37 Photo ID: 8052723 VIRIN: 230925-F-FN350-2040 Resolution: 6839x4564 Size: 2.97 MB Location: KOKSIJDE AIR BASE, VWV, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Exercise Toxic Trip 23; multinational scenario responses [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.