Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, gather the 51st Medical Group into the front lobby for an all call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. During his tour and the all call, Miller re-emphasized the importance of force readiness and providing health support service to execute the mission. He also addressed an upcoming Air Force-wide restructure of the Air force Medical Service, known as AFMED. The reorganization focuses on converging multiple medical programs and services with the goal of improved readiness and synchronized health service support to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

