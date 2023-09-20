Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, middle, observes a simulated medical casualty response during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. While immersing in the 51st Medical Group’s operations for insight into their mission, Miller was able to witness an expansive operation focusing on a mass casualty training event, where the purpose was to vastly overwhelm current health systems and pinpoint any points of failure to improve on for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

