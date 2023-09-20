Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED [Image 4 of 9]

    Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, middle, observes a simulated medical casualty response during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. While immersing in the 51st Medical Group’s operations for insight into their mission, Miller was able to witness an expansive operation focusing on a mass casualty training event, where the purpose was to vastly overwhelm current health systems and pinpoint any points of failure to improve on for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    This work, Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

