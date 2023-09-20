Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, middle, visit with various 51st Medical Group Airmen during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. While learning current 51st MDG operations and procedures, Miller experienced the unit’s full overhaul and commitment to provide medical support to a routine mass casualty training event, which tested Airmen’s readiness capability in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

