Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, observes a simulated medical casualty response during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. Miller immersed with agencies throughout the 51st MDG in the midst of a routine mass casualty response training event, which included operational responses to chemical warfare. During training, medical personnel were tested on providing care under high stress and high-pressure situations while ensuring decontamination protocols were followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

