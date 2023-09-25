Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, observes a simulated medical casualty response during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. Miller immersed with agencies throughout the 51st MDG in the midst of a routine mass casualty response training event, which included operational responses to chemical warfare. During training, medical personnel were tested on providing care under high stress and high-pressure situations while ensuring decontamination protocols were followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8043669
|VIRIN:
|230921-F-BG120-1339
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell
