Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, receives an informational briefing during an immersion tour with Capt. Jacquelyn Gillaspy, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron primary care element chief, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. As part of his immersion involving 76 medical treatment facilities around the globe, Miller toured ongoing operations at each facility and addressed the upcoming restructure of Air Force Medical Services, AFMED. AFMED targets complete overhaul of the health service’s organizational structure to streamline readiness and medical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

