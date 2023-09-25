From the right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jasmine Smith, Olivya Ballard and Elizabeth Contreras, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron primary care technicians, introduce Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, to their medical operations during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. Miller integrated into the 51st Medical Group to receive insight of current operations. When meeting with numerous Airmen, his visit emphasized the value and importance of individual agencies when it comes to mission success through readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 02:50 Photo ID: 8043667 VIRIN: 230921-F-BG120-1055 Resolution: 4113x2740 Size: 2.82 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.