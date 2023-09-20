Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miyah Vallarde, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron dental laboratory technician, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief on the 51st Medical Groups’ contingency response during chemical warfare training events at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. Miller immersed with agencies throughout the 51st MDG in the midst of a routine mass casualty response training event, which included operational responses to chemical warfare. During the training, medical personnel were tested on providing care under high stress and high-pressure situations while ensuring decontamination protocols were followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR