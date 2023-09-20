Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED [Image 2 of 9]

    Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miyah Vallarde, 51st Healthcare Operations Squadron dental laboratory technician, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief on the 51st Medical Groups’ contingency response during chemical warfare training events at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. Miller immersed with agencies throughout the 51st MDG in the midst of a routine mass casualty response training event, which included operational responses to chemical warfare. During the training, medical personnel were tested on providing care under high stress and high-pressure situations while ensuring decontamination protocols were followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 02:50
    Photo ID: 8043668
    VIRIN: 230921-F-BG120-1310
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    This work, Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    health care
    organization
    medical treatment facility
    Restructure
    DHA

