U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, right, observe decontamination procedures of a simulated injured patient during a mass casualty training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. Within the 51st Medical Group and throughout base are receiving areas fitted with blast doors and a pressurized room to properly conduct decontamination procedures for personnel to enter and exit facilities. The 51st MDG is charged with providing health support services with readiness on the forefront and maintaining decontamination protocol in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 02:49 Photo ID: 8043671 VIRIN: 230921-F-BG120-1398 Resolution: 4294x2860 Size: 2.13 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.