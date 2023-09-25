U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general, front, observes 51st Medical Group Airmen applying a foil blanket to a simulated patient during a routine mass casualty training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 25, 2023. A foil blanket is used to preserve a subject’s body heat during times of critical body temperature drop. During Miller’s immersion tour, he was refreshed with current 51st MDG operations and procedures. He dedicated time to visit each agency and to inform members of the upcoming Air Force Medical Service restructure, also known as AFMED. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 02:49 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR This work, Surgeon General immerses with Mustang Medics, talks AFMED [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS.