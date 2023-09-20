JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron does a final walk-around the aircraft prior to flying on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The competition environment WT brings drives participants to push themselves towards excellence, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s drive to be the best in all domains, as our adversaries are doing the same. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

