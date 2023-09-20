Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8]

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron does a final walk-around the aircraft prior to flying on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The competition environment WT brings drives participants to push themselves towards excellence, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s drive to be the best in all domains, as our adversaries are doing the same. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

