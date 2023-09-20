A row of F-22 Raptors are lined up prior to pre-flight maintenance for the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. Hosted by Air Combat Command, the competition evaluates F-35 Lighting, F-22 Raptor and F-15 Eagle Fighter Integration Teams from across the DAF, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8042999
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-BD665-1005
|Resolution:
|5885x3916
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
