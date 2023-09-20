An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron approaches the aircraft for pre-flight checks on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. With advanced scenarios and experienced competitors, William Tell provides the opportunity to test aircrew performance in air superiority, while evaluating weapons use and the tactics used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 8043005 VIRIN: 230911-F-BD665-1022 Resolution: 4927x3278 Size: 5.36 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.