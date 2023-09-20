JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

U.S. Airmen from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron assess the needs of an F-22 Raptor prior to take-off during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. With advanced scenarios and experienced competitors, William Tell provides the opportunity to test aircrew performance in air superiority, while evaluating weapons use and the tactics used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

