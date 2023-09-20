Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 3 of 8]

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron assess the needs of an F-22 Raptor prior to take-off during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. With advanced scenarios and experienced competitors, William Tell provides the opportunity to test aircrew performance in air superiority, while evaluating weapons use and the tactics used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8043001
    VIRIN: 230911-F-BD665-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS

    Air Combat Command
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

