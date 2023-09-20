Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 2 of 8]

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    F-22 Raptor pilots from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron walk towards the Air Dominance Center prior to take-off on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. Bringing back the historic WT competition strengthens America’s drive to be the best by testing the precision, skill and teamwork of our most elite teams through a week of intense events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8043000
    VIRIN: 230911-F-BD665-1009
    Resolution: 3632x2417
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

