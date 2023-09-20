JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

F-22 Raptor pilots from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron walk towards the Air Dominance Center prior to take-off on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. Bringing back the historic WT competition strengthens America’s drive to be the best by testing the precision, skill and teamwork of our most elite teams through a week of intense events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

