Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 5 of 8]

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor takes flight from the Air Dominance Center on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The F-22 possesses the fastest top speed of all active tactical aircraft, reaching 1,500 mph prior to the use of afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8043003
    VIRIN: 230912-F-BD665-1039
    Resolution: 4405x2513
    Size: 366.33 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT
    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT
    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT
    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT
    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT
    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT
    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT
    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT