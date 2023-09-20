An F-22 Raptor takes flight from the Air Dominance Center on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. The F-22 possesses the fastest top speed of all active tactical aircraft, reaching 1,500 mph prior to the use of afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8043003
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-BD665-1039
|Resolution:
|4405x2513
|Size:
|366.33 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
