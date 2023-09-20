JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

A U.S. Airman from the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron inspects a F-22 Raptor prior to lift off on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition, Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. Maintainers played a vital role in the WT mission by ensuring the aircraft were safe and operational both before and after competition times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US