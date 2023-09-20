JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron taxis to the flightline on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. While the U.S. Air Force still maintains a steady operations tempo, William Tell provides the opportunity to foster the exchange of tactics and better prepare Airmen for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US