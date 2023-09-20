Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 4 of 8]

    JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron taxis to the flightline on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. While the U.S. Air Force still maintains a steady operations tempo, William Tell provides the opportunity to foster the exchange of tactics and better prepare Airmen for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    This work, JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS

    Air Combat Command
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

