JBLE F-22 Raptors kick-off WT

An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 7th Fighter Generation Squadron taxis to the flightline on the first day of the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2023. While the U.S. Air Force still maintains a steady operations tempo, William Tell provides the opportunity to foster the exchange of tactics and better prepare Airmen for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8043002
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-BD665-1121
|Resolution:
|5263x3502
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
