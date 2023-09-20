USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Winds Aloft Woodwind Quintet clarinetist, prepares for a performance at the Secondary School of Nursing in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band performed in different cities in the Czech Republic as part of a short tour before the commencement of the annual NATO Days event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

