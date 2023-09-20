USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Libby Barnette, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Five Star Brass Quintet with drums horn player, performs at Silesian Grammar School Opava in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band performed in different cities in the Czech Republic as part of a short tour before the commencement of the annual NATO Days event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|09.14.2023
|09.24.2023 11:07
|8039297
|230914-F-XA271-1304
|6048x4024
|14.86 MB
|OPAVA, CZ
|2
|0
