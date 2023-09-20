USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava

Czech students watch the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band perform at the Secondary School of Nursing in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. After the USAFE Band’s performance, professors provided the band a tour of the school and historical landmarks in Opava. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

