    USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 9 of 13]

    OPAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Winds Aloft Woodwind Quintet, perform for students at the Secondary School of Nursing in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band traveled to multiple cities in the Czech Republic, Sept. 14 to 17, to showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies in the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 8039302
    VIRIN: 230914-F-XA271-1417
    Resolution: 5902x3927
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: OPAVA, CZ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFE Band
    Czech Republic
    USAF Band
    Czechia
    Regional Band

