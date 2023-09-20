USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Winds Aloft Woodwind Quintet, perform for students at the Secondary School of Nursing in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band traveled to multiple cities in the Czech Republic, Sept. 14 to 17, to showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies in the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

