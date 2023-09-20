USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava

Czech students watch Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Five Star Brass Quintet with drums, perform at the Secondary School of Nursing in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. U.S. Air Force bands provide an essential element in inspiring servicemembers, fostering the support of citizens, and the promotion of national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

