U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band perform for students at Silesian Grammar School Opava in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band traveled to multiple cities in the Czech Republic, Sept. 14 to 17, to showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies in the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 11:07 Photo ID: 8039298 VIRIN: 230914-F-XA271-1307 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.95 MB Location: OPAVA, CZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.