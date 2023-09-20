USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava

Czech students watch the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Brass Quintet with drums perform at Silesian Grammar School Opava in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. U.S. Air Force bands provide an essential element in inspiring servicemembers, fostering the support of citizens, and the promotion of national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

Date Taken: 09.14.2023