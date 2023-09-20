Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 3 of 13]

    USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava

    OPAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Czech students watch the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Brass Quintet with drums perform at Silesian Grammar School Opava in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. U.S. Air Force bands provide an essential element in inspiring servicemembers, fostering the support of citizens, and the promotion of national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 8039296
    VIRIN: 230914-F-XA271-1199
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.85 MB
    Location: OPAVA, CZ 
    This work, USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAFE Band
    Czech Republic
    USAF Band
    Czechia
    Regional Band

