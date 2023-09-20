Czech students stand for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band as they perform the Czech national anthem at Silesian Grammar School Opava in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band performed the Czech anthem at every venue they visited as a form of respect and appreciation to the Czech people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8039299
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-XA271-1387
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.7 MB
|Location:
|OPAVA, CZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT