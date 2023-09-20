Czech students stand for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band as they perform the Czech national anthem at Silesian Grammar School Opava in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band performed the Czech anthem at every venue they visited as a form of respect and appreciation to the Czech people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 11:07 Photo ID: 8039299 VIRIN: 230914-F-XA271-1387 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 19.7 MB Location: OPAVA, CZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.