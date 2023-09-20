U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sara Garing, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band’s Winds Aloft Woodwind Quintet bassoonist, prepares for a performance at Silesian Grammar School Opava in Opava, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2023. The USAFE Band performed in different cities in the Czech Republic as part of a short tour before the commencement of the annual NATO Days event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8039294
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-XA271-1015
|Resolution:
|5873x3908
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|OPAVA, CZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs for local students in Opava [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
