    Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 8 of 8]

    Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Cotton, 35th Medical Group commander, reads the names of the Medal of Honor recipients on the memorial during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The memorial lists the names of all the U.S. Air Force members who have received the Air Force Medal of Honor from World War I to the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    #Retreat #9/11 #35thFighterWing

