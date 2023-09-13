Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Arce, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, sings the national anthem during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony paid special tribute to the victims and families of those lost in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

