Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron, carry the U.S. and Japanese flag away during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. After the flags are lowered and secured, the honor guardsmen fold it a total of 13 times into a triangle and march off with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

