U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron, carry the U.S. and Japanese flag away during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. After the flags are lowered and secured, the honor guardsmen fold it a total of 13 times into a triangle and march off with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 00:42
|Photo ID:
|8027059
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-TG061-1309
|Resolution:
|3875x2586
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
