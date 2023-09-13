Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Enoch Ko, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics, rings a bell to symbolize the “Last Alarm” during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The customary “Last Alarm” is sounded as a return to quarters for the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is signified by the sounding of three short rings; in some traditions, it is tolled in sets of three. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

