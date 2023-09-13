U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer Scobie, 35th Force Support Squadron honor guardsman, plays retreat during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Retreat is played just before the U.S. and Japanese national anthems are sung while each of the nation’s flags are secured, folded and marched away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 00:42
|Photo ID:
|8027057
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-TG061-1307
|Resolution:
|5872x4046
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT