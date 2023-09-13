Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer Scobie, 35th Force Support Squadron honor guardsman, plays retreat during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Retreat is played just before the U.S. and Japanese national anthems are sung while each of the nation’s flags are secured, folded and marched away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

