Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Hyde, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department station captain, gives remarks during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The retreat ceremony honored the firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical technicians who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

