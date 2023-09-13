U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Hyde, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department station captain, gives remarks during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The retreat ceremony honored the firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical technicians who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 00:42
|Photo ID:
|8027055
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-TG061-1304
|Resolution:
|7170x4785
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT