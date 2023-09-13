Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 2 of 8]

    Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A ceremonial wreath lays in front of the Medal of Honor recipient’s memorial after a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony was dedicated to pay tribute to the innocent civilians as well as the 576 emergency first responders who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Retreat #9/11 #35thFighterWing

