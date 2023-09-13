Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

A ceremonial wreath lays in front of the Medal of Honor recipient’s memorial after a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony was dedicated to pay tribute to the innocent civilians as well as the 576 emergency first responders who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 09.10.2023
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP