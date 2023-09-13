A ceremonial wreath lays in front of the Medal of Honor recipient’s memorial after a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony was dedicated to pay tribute to the innocent civilians as well as the 576 emergency first responders who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 00:42
|Photo ID:
|8027054
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-TG061-1302
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT