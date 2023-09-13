U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Thomas Hyde, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department station captain, stand at attention while two roses are placed in front of the Medal of Honor recipient’s memorial during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Patriot Day was officially recognized as a national holiday a year after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to pay tribute to the police officers, firefighters and other first responders as well as the innocent civilians who lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 00:42 Photo ID: 8027053 VIRIN: 230911-F-TG061-1305 Resolution: 6968x4416 Size: 3.11 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.