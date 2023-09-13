Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat [Image 1 of 8]

    Misawa Holds Patriot Day Retreat

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Staff Sgt. Thomas Hyde, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department station captain, stand at attention while two roses are placed in front of the Medal of Honor recipient’s memorial during a Patriot Day retreat ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. Patriot Day was officially recognized as a national holiday a year after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to pay tribute to the police officers, firefighters and other first responders as well as the innocent civilians who lost their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

