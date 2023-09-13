Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 10 of 11]

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Col. (Dr.) Necia Pope, 959th Medical Group urologist, leads a team huddle Sept. 2022 following the conclusion of the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy at Wilford Hall since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. “For individuals experiencing kidney stones, the pain can be excruciating. This is a major increase in availability of care for our patients,” said Pope. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 8023157
    VIRIN: 220930-F-QW125-9337
    Resolution: 6446x4297
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    medical
    PPE
    surgery
    masks
    operating room
    doctor

