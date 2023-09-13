One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

Col. (Dr.) Necia Pope, 959th Medical Group urologist, leads a team huddle Sept. 2022 following the conclusion of the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy at Wilford Hall since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. “For individuals experiencing kidney stones, the pain can be excruciating. This is a major increase in availability of care for our patients,” said Pope. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

