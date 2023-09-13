One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Jae Woo Shin, urology resident, assists with the first endoscopic stone removal surgery performed at Wilford Hall, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Sept. 2022 since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. The non-invasive procedure is used to treat kidney and ureteral stones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

Date Taken: 09.30.2022
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US