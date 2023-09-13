U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Jae Woo Shin, urology resident, assists with the first endoscopic stone removal surgery performed at Wilford Hall, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Sept. 2022 since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. The non-invasive procedure is used to treat kidney and ureteral stones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).
One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
