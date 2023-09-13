Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 1 of 11]

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Brandee Hernandez, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) urology specialist, prepares medical instruments Sept. 2022 for the first endoscopic stone removal surgery performed at Wilford Hall, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. This expansion of WHASC urology services required collaboration of multiple San Antonio military medical teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 8023148
    VIRIN: 220930-F-QW125-5913
    Resolution: 7232x4821
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One-year anniversary of Urology &lsquo;first&rsquo; at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    medical
    surgery
    operating room
    OR
    surgical technologist

