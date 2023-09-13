Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 11 of 11]

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) Maj. Alejandro Ayala, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron nurse, Col. (Dr.) Necia Pope, 959th Medical Group urologist, and Marcella Smith, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron lead orthopedic technician, pose for a photo Sept. 2022 after the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy to be performed at Wilford Hall, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. This expansion of urology services required the vision and efforts of countless San Antonio military medical teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 8023158
    VIRIN: 220930-F-QW125-6691
    Resolution: 7729x5153
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One-year anniversary of Urology &lsquo;first&rsquo; at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

