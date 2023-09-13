One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

Col. (Dr.) Necia Pope (far right), 959th Medical Group urologist, begins the first endoscopic stone removal surgery to be performed at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Sept. 2022. The procedure, which is used to treat kidney stones, is an expansion of WHASC urology services. “This is a major increase in availability of care for our patients - it’s just exciting to have this type of care back here at Lackland,” said Pope. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

