One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

Team members watch the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy for urinary stone disease to be performed at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Sept. 2022. This expansion of WHASC urology services required collaboration of multiple San Antonio military medical teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).
|09.30.2022
|09.14.2023 17:37
|8023151
|220930-F-QW125-6453
|6204x4136
|3.16 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|1
|0
