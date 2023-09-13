One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Necia Pope, 959th Medical Group urologist, assists U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Jae Woo Shin, urology resident, Sept. 2022 during the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy at Wilford Hall since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. The procedure, which is used to treat kidney and ureteral stones, is an expansion of WHASC urology services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 17:37 Photo ID: 8023156 VIRIN: 220930-F-QW125-9304 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US