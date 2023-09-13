Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 9 of 11]

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Necia Pope, 959th Medical Group urologist, assists U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Jae Woo Shin, urology resident, Sept. 2022 during the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy at Wilford Hall since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. The procedure, which is used to treat kidney and ureteral stones, is an expansion of WHASC urology services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 17:37
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    One-year anniversary of Urology &lsquo;first&rsquo; at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

