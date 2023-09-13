Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 8 of 11]

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A joint team completes the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy performed at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Sept. 2022. Prior to this surgery, Brooke Army Medical Center was the sole military treatment facility in San Antonio to offer lithotripsy procedures. Lithotripsy is used to treat kidney and ureteral stones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 8023155
    VIRIN: 220930-F-QW125-2482
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
    medical
    technicians
    surgery
    operating room
    doctors
    OR

