One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

A joint team completes the first ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy performed at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Sept. 2022. Prior to this surgery, Brooke Army Medical Center was the sole military treatment facility in San Antonio to offer lithotripsy procedures. Lithotripsy is used to treat kidney and ureteral stones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

