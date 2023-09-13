One-year anniversary of Urology 'first' at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

Brandee Hernandez, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) urology specialist, prepares medical instruments Sept. 2022 for the first endoscopic stone removal surgery performed at Wilford Hall, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, since its designation as an ambulatory surgical center in 2011. Prior to this procedure, Brooke Army Medical Center was the sole military treatment facility in San Antonio equipped to offer this non-invasive, yet effective, procedure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

