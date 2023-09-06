Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Villones, a native of Las Vegas, administers the influenza vaccine to Religious Program Specialist Seaman Madison Harmon, a native of Cortez, Colorado, in the medical bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

