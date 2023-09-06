Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Villones, a native of Las Vegas, administers the influenza vaccine to Religious Program Specialist Seaman Madison Harmon, a native of Cortez, Colorado, in the medical bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

