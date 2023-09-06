Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kristian Mathis, a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, processes influenza vaccine screening forms in the medical bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 22:54
|Photo ID:
|8006975
|VIRIN:
|230830-N-UY363-1124
|Resolution:
|4834x3223
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
