Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Widdje Belin, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, conducts a continuity test with a cable on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 Photo ID: 8006985 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT This work, Testing the Continuity [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.