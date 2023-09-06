Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Testing the Continuity [Image 5 of 8]

    Testing the Continuity

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Widdje Belin, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, conducts a continuity test with a cable on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 30, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 22:55
    Photo ID: 8006985
    VIRIN: 230830-N-UY363-3001
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing the Continuity [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea
    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea
    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor
    Boxer Medical Department Maintains Medical Readiness at Sea
    Testing the Continuity
    Maintaining Inventory
    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor
    Boxer Sailors Set Sea and Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    smiles
    cables
    haiti
    electricity
    electrician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT